Top 4 Lettering Shots 2018

Top 4 Lettering Shots 2018 typography hand drawn lettering custom letters type logo branding identity mark
Here's my top 4 typographic shots from 2018, all of which involved custom drawn letters.

clockwise from the top left:
— Custom Paradise Type
— Stellar Factory Branding
— Dark Roast Lettering Exploration
— Bend Oregon Type

See more custom typography and lettering on my site.

Posted on Jan 21, 2019
