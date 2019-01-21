Dan Lehman

Top 4 Pattern Shots 2018

Here's my top 4 pattern shots from 2018.

clockwise from the top left:
— Life Aquatic Plot Pattern
— Fools Paradise Pattern
— Forest Trees Pattern
— Race Horse Pattern

See more custom pattern designs on my site.

