Dan Lehman

Top 4 Illustration Shots 2018

Top 4 Illustration Shots 2018 ocean shark playing cards weed pot pizza star wars sketchbook process pencil hand illustration drawn custom
Here's my top 4 illustration shots from 2018.

clockwise from the top left:
— The Jaguar Shark [or whatever it is]
— 2 Jokers
— Pineapple Scum
— Big Foot Fishing

See more custom illustration work on my site.

Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
    • Like