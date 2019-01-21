Top 4 // 2018

🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Here's my #Top4Shots on @Dribbble from 2018.
This is my first shot for a number of months due to a variety of reasons. In short, for me 2018 had a bit of everything – hope, happiness, disappointment, frustration, recognition, stress and self-doubt that finally led to some change at the end of the year in moving to a new design agency. It's given me a new lease of life and a creative platform to do more of what I love, learn new things and feel valued for it.
So, hopefully, I'll be back to sharing plenty of work and getting involved in more freelance projects in 2019. Have a great year everyone!
Instagram | Behance | Website