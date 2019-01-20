Lee Barguss

Lee Barguss
Lee Barguss
Dean Barguss Painter & Decorator | Logo
Brand update of a family business.

Previous logo had been drawn and made for a business card 25 years ago, and copied to all other branding material. This update sees the original logo redrawn and edited in a clean vector format, integrated in a badge style for its particular use.

Posted on Jan 20, 2019
