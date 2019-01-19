Daily UI #005 User Profile

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For today's challenge I was tasked with designing a user profile.
When I was looking for ideas, a lot of profile concepts revolved around social media platforms.
I'm a bit of a social media hermit (I find it hard to even post these daily challenge summaries) and find I'm more interested in reading, or seeing what other people are reading, than to post about what I'm up to.
So I made a profile for a platform I would be interested using in my day-to-day. "Booky" is a digital community bookclub, where users can post what books they're reading, loan books out to people, post book reviews, flag books they'd like to read, or join a book club.
Just a rough idea! Who knows, maybe I'll put thought into action on some of these concepts some day.
Cheers!