Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

92/100 Daily Smart Logo Challenge

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
92/100 Daily Smart Logo Challenge coffee bean line style coffee cafe swan logo challenge 100 day challenge 100 day project logo abstract

Swan Coffee

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Swan Coffee
Download color palette

Swan Coffee

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Swan Coffee

Logo 92/100 - Swan Cafe

One of the concepts we've proposed for a cafe bar called Swan Cafe. Based on Swan + Coffee bean :)

Up for sale.

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like