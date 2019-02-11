Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Insigniada - Branding Agency

88/100 Daily Smart Logo Challenge

Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
88/100 Daily Smart Logo Challenge 100 day challenge logo challenge 100 day project logo abstract

Magic Sushi

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Magic Sushi
Download color palette

Magic Sushi

Price
$249
Buy now
Available on dribbble.com
Good for sale
Magic Sushi

Logo 88/100 - Magic Sushi

One of the concepts we've created for the sushi restaurant called Magic Sushi :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 11, 2019
Insigniada - Branding Agency
Insigniada - Branding Agency
- We believe in the impact of branding.
Hire Me

More by Insigniada - Branding Agency

View profile
    • Like