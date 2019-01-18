Patisserie Logo

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
María bonita es una pastalería tradicional ubicada en Tierra blanca, Veracruz. elaboran pasteles y diversos postres; cupcakes, tartaletas, merengues, etc. También hornean delicioso pan y recientemente han decidido abrir una cafetería para degustar sus productos en un nuevo local comercial y necesitaban un cambio de logo que acompañara su nuevo servicio.
Haciendo una análisis de sus creaciones nos dimos cuenta que en la mayoria de sus productos son adornados por fresas o flores. Decidimos utilizar esos detalles para generar un logo tradicional y sencillo.
María bonita is a traditional pastry shop located in Tierra Blanca, Veracruz. they make cakes and various desserts; cupcakes, tarts, meringues, etc. They also bake delicious bread and have recently decided to open a coffee shop to taste their products in a new store.
Making an analysis of their creations we realized that in most of their products are adorned by strawberries or flowers. We decided to use those details to generate a traditional and simple logo.
