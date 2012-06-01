Dribbble

New Activity

Dribbble
Dribbble
  • Save
New Activity dribbble activity notification badge
Download color palette

We'd been thinking about a way to visually notify you of new activity using the new header icon. We liked @Anthony Dines' subtle treatment so much it's now rolled out and working.

We opted to simply show the pink dot when there's new activity, showing nothing additional when there's not. Hopefully this helps keep you up to date in lieu of the old sidebar.

Icon
Rebound of
Dribbble Activity icon update idea
By Anthony Dines
View all tags
Posted on Jun 1, 2012
Dribbble
Dribbble
Stuff we’re working on at Dribbble HQ.

More by Dribbble

View profile
    • Like