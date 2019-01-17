🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
To promote the premium Bulgarian wine tourism, Zornitza family estate commissioned us to create the labeling of a special limited edition red wine – Le Bai. The goal was to design a label that revealed elegance through simplicity. Because we believe that simplicity combined with an elegant touch provides an outstanding image, which fits the whole perception of the estate and the passion that the owners put in everything they develop. The two main elements applied on this label – the red sans serif letters and the hand drawn quote bring out the sophisticated, high quality look and feel of Zornitza family estate. The finishing touch was the beautifully printed logo with gold foil.
Full project: here
Photo credit: Simeon Levi