2018 Year in Review

I was so damn stoked to be able to work on some fun little design things on this web page for our Year in Review. Lots of great ideas packed in here, including our new autogenerated #Top4Shots — yup, all of your best shots of 2018 in one shot!

It's been a delight to work on this with these wonderful and smart folk:

Alison Harshbarger
Josh Johnson
Adam Darowski
Steven Daniels
Chris Madrigal

Oh, and go see what your top 4 shots, check out our Year in Review, and see some sweet, sweet design meat, here: https://dribbble.com/year/2018/rogie

L'Chaim!

