2018 Year in Review

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was so damn stoked to be able to work on some fun little design things on this web page for our Year in Review. Lots of great ideas packed in here, including our new autogenerated #Top4Shots — yup, all of your best shots of 2018 in one shot!
It's been a delight to work on this with these wonderful and smart folk:
Alison Harshbarger
Josh Johnson
Adam Darowski
Steven Daniels
Chris Madrigal
Oh, and go see what your top 4 shots, check out our Year in Review, and see some sweet, sweet design meat, here: https://dribbble.com/year/2018/rogie
L'Chaim!