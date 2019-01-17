Callum Crane

North Star Village - Branding

North Star Village - Branding leisure swindon print design illustration icon ux poster vector logo illustrator experience design typography marque design customer journey graphic design brand branding
Swindon Council have announced that developers SevenCapital will be developing a new leisure development which will include a ski slope, lots of shops, restaurants and a cinema.

I decided to take the opportunity to brand the development. Using the O as a planet and the * as the North Star.

Let me know your thoughts!

