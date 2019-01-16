Callum Crane

North Star Village - Branding

North Star Village - Branding swindon editorial ui print design illustrator illustration vector poster typography marque icon ux logo experience design design customer journey brand graphic design branding
Swindon Council have announced that developers SevenCapital will be developing a new leisure development which will include a ski slope, lots of shops, restaurants and a cinema.

I decided to take the opportunity to brand the development. Using the O as a planet and the * as the North Star.

Let me know your thoughts!

