North Star Village - Branding

-

Swindon Council have announced that developers SevenCapital will be developing a new leisure development which will include a ski slope, lots of shops, restaurants and a cinema.

-

I decided to take the opportunity to brand the development. Using the O as a planet and the * as the North Star.

Let me know your thoughts!

Feel free to follow me!

Behance | Instagram | Twitter

-

All Works Copyright © 2019 Callum Crane