Cities: Miami - Chapter 9 Opening Spread

This is an opening spread for a chapter in "Cities: Miami", which is a book from my college thesis project "Cities: The Book Series".

You can view the whole project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/51863755/Cities-The-Book-Series

"Cities: The Book Series"

For my college Thesis class each student was to create a project that would be their sole focus for the entire semester.

So I chose to create a hypothetical book series that would contain information on cities around the globe. Each city would have their own book. And each chapter would focus on a different aspect of the city (history, landmarks, etc.).

I wanted the front covers to be different than the typical "city skyline" imagery one would imagine when thinking of cities in general. I also chose to use eye-catching colors in the styling of the front and entire covers to further communicate the feel of certain aspects of each city.

To tie each book together visually, the color scheme from that books cover would be used further to style the opening spreads for each chapter (meanwhile I envision there would be full-color photography for the rest of the photos in the book).