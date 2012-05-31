Kev Charlton

It's the heart that's hard

Kev Charlton
Kev Charlton
  • Save
It's the heart that's hard poster typography lyrics
Download color palette

Part of a self initiated poster series for my house, based on some of my favourite song lyrics.

Song is 'Don't Work' by Sunderland punk rockers Leatherface.

View all tags
Posted on May 31, 2012
Kev Charlton
Kev Charlton
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Kev Charlton

View profile
    • Like