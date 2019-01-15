🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Introducing The Introducing The Gresya Script, a stylish Font Style. This beautiful script font offers your personal touch to your latest art project with elegant, classy and modern look.
The Gresya Script offers gorgeous typographic will perfect for many different project such as logos & branding, invitation, stationery, wedding designs, social media posts, advertisements, product packaging, product designs, label, photography, watermark, special events or anything that need handwriting taste. What's Included :
Gresya OTF
Gresya TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
Stylistic Alternates & Ligatures
182 Swashes
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio