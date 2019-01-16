Beauty Clinic - Hero Animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello dribbblers, with @SCR Design we are redesigning website for Beauty Clinic, beauty and health care institute. Here is fast preview of HERO section. More comming out soon.
Have a nice day! :)