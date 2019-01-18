Jos Weber

Phantom

Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Hire Me
  • Save
Phantom drills webdesign ui art minimal about product webshop ecommerce
Phantom drills webdesign ui art minimal about product webshop ecommerce
Download color palette
  1. ommen_2.jpg
  2. ommen_2.jpg

Successfully cutting metal, each and every time.

Just had the soft-launch for a project I worked on some time ago. Great project with some more complex products than I worked on before.

Will share some more stuff and hopefully we will work on this some more in the future.

Cheers,

Hit "L" for some love.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 18, 2019
Jos Weber
Jos Weber
Ephus - Digital Designer specialized in UI & UX Design.
Hire Me

More by Jos Weber

View profile
    • Like