Bulgare-Sans serif Font

Bulgare is Our latest product inspired by the famous logo is simple but classy, made with precision and measured. very good for combining your design work with a clear line and a circle with several different weights that are very comfortable in the design area you are easy to read and as a title on a blog or magazine page
Bulgare has symbols and punctuation and perfect for logos & branding, photography, invitation, watermark, advertisements,product designs, stationery, wedding designs,label ,product packaging.
Whats include ?
Bulgare OTF
Bulgare TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
Thank you for your purchase! Hope you enjoy with our font!
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119
For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/
Hope you enjoy with our font!
"FanaStudio"