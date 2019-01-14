Fanastudio

Bulgare-Sans serif Font

Bulgare-Sans serif Font
Bulgare is Our latest product inspired by the famous logo is simple but classy, made with precision and measured. very good for combining your design work with a clear line and a circle with several different weights that are very comfortable in the design area you are easy to read and as a title on a blog or magazine page

Bulgare has symbols and punctuation and perfect for logos & branding, photography, invitation, watermark, advertisements,product designs, stationery, wedding designs,label ,product packaging.

Whats include ?
Bulgare OTF
Bulgare TTF
Numeral and Punctuation
International Language
Works on PC & Mac
Simple installations
Accessible in the Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe InDesign, even works on Microsoft Word.
This is My free font Link at dafont:
https://www.dafont.com/fahri-rizal.d7119

For premium licence you can download with this:
https://www.creativefabrica.com/designer/fanastudio/ref/144593/

Posted on Jan 14, 2019
