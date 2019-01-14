Amir Parva
Parva Studio

LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You - Restaurant

Amir Parva
Parva Studio
Amir Parva for Parva Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You - Restaurant building shop store restaurant motion graphics motion designer motion design motion isometric 3d illustration illustration c4d cinema 4d
Download color palette

LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You
2017
-
3D illustration and participation in a motion design for LogicSource, a sourcing and procurement company based in Norwalk, USA.
-
CLIENT
www.logicsource.com

3D ILLUSTRATOR
Amir Parva

MOTION GRAPHICS
Amir Parva and Blink World Wide in-house team

AGENCY
Blink World Wide www.blinkworldwide.com

ART DIRECTORS
Sean Bates and Scott Hyldahl

COPYWRITER
Blink World Wide in-house team
-
www.parvastudio.com

Parva Studio
Parva Studio
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Parva Studio

View profile
    • Like