LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You - Supermarket

LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You

2017

-

3D illustration and participation in a motion design for LogicSource, a sourcing and procurement company based in Norwalk, USA.

-

CLIENT

www.logicsource.com

3D ILLUSTRATOR

Amir Parva

MOTION GRAPHICS

Amir Parva and Blink World Wide in-house team

AGENCY

Blink World Wide www.blinkworldwide.com

ART DIRECTORS

Sean Bates and Scott Hyldahl

COPYWRITER

Blink World Wide in-house team

-

www.parvastudio.com