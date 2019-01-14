LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You - Supermarket

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You
2017
-
3D illustration and participation in a motion design for LogicSource, a sourcing and procurement company based in Norwalk, USA.
-
CLIENT
www.logicsource.com
3D ILLUSTRATOR
Amir Parva
MOTION GRAPHICS
Amir Parva and Blink World Wide in-house team
AGENCY
Blink World Wide www.blinkworldwide.com
ART DIRECTORS
Sean Bates and Scott Hyldahl
COPYWRITER
Blink World Wide in-house team
-
www.parvastudio.com