Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Cristina Robinson

PRIDE Industries Responsive Website

Cristina Robinson
Cristina Robinson
  • Save
PRIDE Industries Responsive Website wordpress desktop blue veterans disabilities oscine gradients mobile web design ux ui design responsive website
PRIDE Industries Responsive Website wordpress desktop blue veterans disabilities oscine gradients mobile web design ux ui design responsive website
PRIDE Industries Responsive Website wordpress desktop blue veterans disabilities oscine gradients mobile web design ux ui design responsive website
PRIDE Industries Responsive Website wordpress desktop blue veterans disabilities oscine gradients mobile web design ux ui design responsive website
Download color palette
  1. pride-industries.jpg
  2. pride-00-home-drf.png
  3. pride-00-home-mobile-drf.png
  4. pride-01x-services-detail-drf.png

Desktop and mobile design for PRIDE Industries.

PRIDE Industries is a non-profit corporation with a mission to create jobs for people with disabilities. They came to Three29 for a redesign of their website in order to build awareness of their organization and demonstrate their vast core competencies without confusing users. Working with their marketing team, I designed a site where users can easily navigate and access information, understand their services, and overall elevated their brand to make them stand out amongst their competition.

Cristina Robinson
Cristina Robinson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Cristina Robinson

View profile
    • Like