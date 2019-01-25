PRIDE Industries Responsive Website

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Desktop and mobile design for PRIDE Industries.
PRIDE Industries is a non-profit corporation with a mission to create jobs for people with disabilities. They came to Three29 for a redesign of their website in order to build awareness of their organization and demonstrate their vast core competencies without confusing users. Working with their marketing team, I designed a site where users can easily navigate and access information, understand their services, and overall elevated their brand to make them stand out amongst their competition.