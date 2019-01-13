Valerie Giffin

Final Personal Business Card

After getting some feedback from @Jess Caddick on Briefbox for my branding, I put her suggestions into play, and I'm so much happier with the identity system!

These are the final business cards, which have been ordered and are on the way!

I'm so excited to see them in my hands

Posted on Jan 13, 2019
