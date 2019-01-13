catalyst

Save the earth 🙇🌍

  1. wall-e-04.png
  2. wall-e-06.png
  3. wall-e-05.png
  4. wall-e-04.png

A few week ago, just saw the one of my fav movie! And really enjoyed every single pieces of it. Animations, stories, graphics, etc! 😁 thought to retouch my fanart of it.. Let me know what you think guys! 😸✌
This artwork and logo are available for sale, text can be changed, just message or email for more information 👌

Need awesome illustrations and logos? just message me or email me for any project inquiries or commision works 😊
📩 : moshimoshicatalyst@gmail.com
Posted on Jan 13, 2019
we created beautiful stuff for your projects.
