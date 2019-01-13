LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You - Building

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
LogicSource - We See Profit All Around You
2017
-
3D illustration and participation in a motion design for LogicSource, a sourcing and procurement company based in Norwalk, USA.
-
CLIENT
www.logicsource.com
3D ILLUSTRATOR
Amir Parva
MOTION GRAPHICS
Amir Parva and Blink World Wide in-house team
AGENCY
Blink World Wide www.blinkworldwide.com
ART DIRECTORS
Sean Bates and Scott Hyldahl
COPYWRITER
Blink World Wide in-house team
-
www.parvastudio.com