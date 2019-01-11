Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team

Silver Linings Initiative Logo

Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
Mujtaba Jaffari for Troon Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Silver Linings Initiative Logo black white creative silver linings initiative homeless illustration branding graphic design flat clean design
Download color palette

Hi Friends,

Silver Lining Initiative is an app for homeless people. I have made a home within the clouds silver lining and birds represent a couple of homeless people.

Hope you guys like it.

--

Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com

Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook

Troon Team
Troon Team
Bringing Ideas to Life Through Technology
Hire Us

More by Troon Team

View profile
    • Like