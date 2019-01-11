🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hey Portland Dribbblers – A few of us from the Dribbble Team will be passing through your town in February and so it seemed prudent to host a Portland Dribbble Meetup. Come hang out with me(@Zack Onisko), @Rogie, @Jody Heavener, @Stewart Scott-Curran, and a bunch of other designer friends at Modern Times on February 20th at 7pm. The first round is on us, plus we'll have a lot of pink basketballs, Dribbble tees, and stickers to give out, amongst some other surprises. I hope to see you there! https://dribbble.com/meetups/1923