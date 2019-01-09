Soham

Lost In Space

"There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio" -Tried creating an illustration on Adobe XD. Came out quite nice; of course, it took almost an hour more than it would have taken me on Illustrator. But for easy shape-based graphics XD is almost as good as Sketch now.

