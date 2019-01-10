Roxana Carabas

Artsy POS App

Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Hire Me
  • Save
Artsy POS App menu vector brush art shop retail freebie color ux ui kit ipad pro tablet ios pos ui app ui sketch
Download color palette

These are the free screens given out as a sample for the POS UI Kit.

Email: roxanacarabas8@gmail.com
Behance: https://www.behance.net/roxanacarabas

View all tags
Posted on Jan 10, 2019
Roxana Carabas
Roxana Carabas
Elegant UX Design for complex systems
Hire Me

More by Roxana Carabas

View profile
    • Like