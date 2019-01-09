Mujtaba Jaffari
Troon Team
TTH Logo
Hi Friends,

TTH logo in which one is overall big 'T' with small reversed 'T' at the bottom and the 'H' is making in the negative space.

BTW, which color scheme do you like the most?

--

