Drawology | Logo

Drawology and Drawology: One Year On are curated by Deborah Harty as part of a wider research project entitled “drawing is phenomenology”. The practice-led research utilises drawing, theory and philosophy as a means to test out this premise.
Drawing through mark and erasure, delineating in the trace: the movements of body; thought; the drawn of the drawing||trace = phenomenology? Outlined with this perspective, Drawology was curated with the aim of investigating the premise ‘drawing is phenomenology’ with tonal emphasis on whether this proposition is traceable in a specific process or genre of drawing or whether it blemishes drawing generally.