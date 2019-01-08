Irina Skaska

FOLKTALE

FOLKTALE is a set of vector illustrations in the style of european fairy tales, which can be used for home textiles, prints for clothes, printing on dishes, for Wallpaper, cards, invitations, logos, labels, emblems, packaging.

