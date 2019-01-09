Trunow - Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I would like to present you some old project. It's mobile app which help you find local deals on everything from gasoline prices to restaurants and everything in between. You can get cash back on your everyday purchases, without changing anything about how you shop and live.
Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon!
Do you need some help?
Send us message: contact@widelab.co
---
Do you like it? Press "L".