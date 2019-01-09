Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Michal Parulski
widelab

Trunow - Mobile App

Trunow - Mobile App illustration icons rewards pin station petrol tabs profile dashboard ux ui mobile app badges map
I would like to present you some old project. It's mobile app which help you find local deals on everything from gasoline prices to restaurants and everything in between. You can get cash back on your everyday purchases, without changing anything about how you shop and live.

Visit our team profile! More stuff coming soon!

Send us message: contact@widelab.co

A wide range of design & dev skills for startups
Hire Us

