FFW logo blue focus line-drawing
Just going through some ideas for a logo for a friend's car club. It's based on the 2009 Ford Focus RS and is just the first iteration.

I did contemplate defining the alloy spokes too but thought that would overly complicate the drawing.

Posted on Feb 7, 2010
