Tako Agency

Taku Store Homepage

Tako Agency
Tako Agency
Hire Us
  • Save
Taku Store Homepage branding website web ui ux design
Taku Store Homepage branding website web ui ux design
Download color palette
  1. taku-hp.png
  2. taku-hp.png

It's hard to make fish look sexy... but we did it with this website. Unfortunately, it never launched for other reasons. But the design was fully completed.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2019
Tako Agency
Tako Agency
Beautiful, intelligent Shopify design + development
Hire Us

More by Tako Agency

View profile
    • Like