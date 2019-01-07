Dan Lehman

Butterfly Pattern 02

Butterfly Pattern 02 illustration natural cream tan repeat pattern butterfly bugs insect nature
One of two butterfly patterns created for my Fool's Paradise textile collection. Since the central pattern focuses solely on carnivorous plants, I imagined this design being the other side of the story.

See the full project on my site.

Jan 7, 2019
