KariReal Slovakia - Homepage

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everyone, we would like to show you some shots of new project that we are working on with @SCR Design. We created a concept design of homepage for KariReal Slovakia. Slovak car dealer of Hyundai, Škoda and Volkswagen. In the future we would like to create a booking system that allows you to book a term in car service and simplify a communication between owner and car service provider.