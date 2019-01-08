Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
SCR design

KariReal Slovakia - Homepage

KariReal Slovakia - Homepage
Hello everyone, we would like to show you some shots of new project that we are working on with @SCR Design. We created a concept design of homepage for KariReal Slovakia. Slovak car dealer of Hyundai, Škoda and Volkswagen. In the future we would like to create a booking system that allows you to book a term in car service and simplify a communication between owner and car service provider.

Posted on Jan 8, 2019
