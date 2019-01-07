Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Carl Angelo Agliam

Full Landing Page Layout

Carl Angelo Agliam
Carl Angelo Agliam
  • Save
Full Landing Page Layout homepage website flat web design designer cleanlogo web vector material icon clean simple logo creative design
Download color palette

Welcome 2019!

First shot for this year, a simple landing page layout for a client. (Replaced the colors and logo for placeholders)

What do you think?

Carl Angelo Agliam
Carl Angelo Agliam

More by Carl Angelo Agliam

View profile
    • Like