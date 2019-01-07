George G
TIR Design

Team Members

George G
TIR Design
George G for TIR Design
Hire Us
  • Save
Team Members profile chart saas minimal web admin dashboard uikit freebie ux ui
Team Members profile chart saas minimal web admin dashboard uikit freebie ux ui
Download color palette
  1. team_members.png
  2. team_members.png

Hey guys 🤘,
I want to present a Project Management UI Kit
It available for $25 on Paddle
Also you can try a free version for Sketch and Adobe XD

Behance Presentation
Buy at UI8

View all tags
Posted on Jan 7, 2019
TIR Design
TIR Design
Hire Us

More by TIR Design

View profile
    • Like