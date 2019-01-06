Valerie Giffin

Toronto Lettering

Toronto Lettering composite vector toronto hand lettering lettering typography briefbox
Part of a submission to Briefbox, I misunderstood the brief a little bit. I thought it was asking for lettering for one location, but it's looking for three, as well as a magazine layout using all three.

Looks like I have a bunch of work ahead of me!

Posted on Jan 6, 2019
