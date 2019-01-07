Brian Burge

Got Hops?

Brian Burge
Brian Burge
  • Save
Got Hops? beer art basketball logo vector design illustration textured adobeillustator hops
Got Hops? beer art basketball logo vector design illustration textured adobeillustator hops
Download color palette
  1. got_hops_-_dribbble.jpeg
  2. got_hops_-_dribbble.jpeg

Got Hops?

Seems like an appropriate Dribbble post. :)

I wanted to explore a wood block style. I let a few lines land in some odd places to keep it from looking too clean. Hopefully it captured the style.

Brian Burge
Brian Burge
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Brian Burge

View profile
    • Like