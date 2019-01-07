Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ivan Gorbunov

Online Wallet | Mobile App

Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
  • Save
Online Wallet | Mobile App app concept mobile wallet dribbble app digital web abstraction typography dark black art ux ui minimalist design
Download color palette

Hi guys)
This is the fourth shot from quest @Irina Nakonechnaya

Press "L" if you like it!

Ivan Gorbunov
Ivan Gorbunov
Freelance Product Designer

More by Ivan Gorbunov

View profile
    • Like