Igor Pancaldi
Igor Pancaldi
Sailor
Hello dribblers, I’m re-connecting with the illustration world after a looooooong pause! I hope you’ll like my work explorations as much as I love yours... Let’s get drawing!! :)

Posted on Jan 6, 2019
