Javier Esquivel

Yungay App - Categories

Javier Esquivel
Javier Esquivel
  • Save
Yungay App - Categories app design iphone yungay tag pixel
Download color palette

Another view of the app I'm designing…
In this step you have to write the tittle of the thing you want to share and select the tag.
Here is the full screenshot: http://cl.ly/GwyC

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Javier Esquivel
Javier Esquivel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Javier Esquivel

View profile
    • Like