Jen Mussari

click me!

Jen Mussari
Jen Mussari
  • Save
click me! postcard mail lettering hand illustration vintage
Download color palette

Working with vintage postcards lately. This is some really quick lettering for an email blast.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Jen Mussari
Jen Mussari

More by Jen Mussari

View profile
    • Like