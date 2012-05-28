Mᴧuco Sosᴧ

PoetaGráfico / Book 8: Reality.

Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
  • Save
PoetaGráfico / Book 8: Reality. poetagráfico illustration reality che revolution visual poetry vector art
Download color palette

To view and download the complete book visit
http://poetagrafico.com

Mᴧuco Sosᴧ
Mᴧuco Sosᴧ

More by Mᴧuco Sosᴧ

View profile
    • Like