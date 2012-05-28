Estiva studio

Graphic miniature pictures for “Wood Era” web-site

Estiva studio
Estiva studio
  • Save
Graphic miniature pictures for “Wood Era” web-site houses estiva estivastudio icons illustration woodera webrover
Download color palette

“Webrover” company was urged to have attractive teasers for a wood-construction company website. We designed some graphic miniatures and as the company “Wood Era” constructs wooden houses – a number of miniature wooden cottage-houses were introduced to the web-site.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2012
Estiva studio
Estiva studio

More by Estiva studio

View profile
    • Like