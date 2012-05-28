Estiva studio

Illustrations for “Yoga Day in Russia” index page

In association with “Hanuman.ru” we have participated in “Yoga Day in Russia” website design contest. They have chosen not our variant, but pics for the index page are still ok.

Posted on May 28, 2012
