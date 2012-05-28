𝕵𝖊𝖗𝖊𝖒𝖞 𝕷𝖊𝖋𝖊𝖇𝖛𝖗𝖊

African reserve of Sigean logo

african reserve logo africaine réserve lion lionne girafe giraffe brousse savana leaf feuille animal animaux face profil portrait suggestive negative space
Suggestive shaped "S" for Sigean (African reserve located in the south of France) with 2 hidden animals head from the savana park.

